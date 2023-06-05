A Nigerian woman described how she wasted her tuition money on three consecutive times when she was a student.

According to the young woman known on Twitter as @_lostsovl, the caring woman replaced each school money she paid; to her, this was evidence that she was deeply loved.

She disclosed that her mother did not chastise her every time she was told that she had squandered money intended for school expenses.

The lady shared this while reacting to a tweet that read; “When did you know you were loved at home?”

@_lostsovl wrote; “I ate my school fees 3 times and my mum replaced it all 3 times

When a Twitter user accused him of lying, he responded; “I’d tag my friends, but it’s just twitter, i don’t need to prove it.

Funny enough, zero… She no even shout, she just dey laugh me.”