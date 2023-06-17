Popular Nollywood actress and producer Destiny Etiko has appealed to her colleagues in the Yoruba industry to adopt communicating in English or Pidjin.

In a video captured online, the Nollywood actress who is Igbo noted how many of them only know how to communicate in their native dialect which makes communication very poor.

Appealing to them, Destiny told them to learn how to communicate either in English or Pidjin.

“I just don’t know why whenever you are speaking to Yoruba people, they will always want to speak Yoruba. Ehhhhh I don’t understand even on blogs. You all will be speaking Yoruba like everyone is Yoruba.

You guys should try and speak English or broken”.

Watch the video below;

The actress was recently in the news after calling out her colleague, Ruby Orjiakor for not refunding her money after failing to show up for a movie project.