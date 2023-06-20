Popular model and baby mama of popular singer Davido, Larissa London has revealed that life has been challenging for her.

During a Q&A session with her followers, the mother of Davido’s baby, Dawson, said that she has been working to get her life in order because things have been difficult.

“I’m not going to lie, life has been challenging. I’ve been trying to get my life together”.

In another reply to a critic who lambasted her by calling her out and saying that couldn’t wait to post Davido’s photo on Father’s Day, she revealed that the viral photo had been taken last year, and wasn’t recently.

“Lol the picture is like a year old. I could have posted it last year, but ok,” she wrote.

In another reply to a troll who could her a hypocrite, she said;

“Aren’t we all? I never said I was perfect”.

See their exchanges below;