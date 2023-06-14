Popular comedian, Maraji has passionately defended Chef Dammy after netizens dragged her for attempting to break Hilda Baci’s new record.

Recall that the chef whose real name is Damilola Adeparus, received criticism for completing a 120-hour cook-a-thon in an effort to surpass Miss Baci’s record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Reacting to this, Maraji expressed her belief that Chef Dammy had done nothing wrong.

In a video currently trending online, the skit maker highlighted the importance of competition and individual aspirations in the entertainment industry.

The skit maker revealed that in various creative fields, such as music and comedy, people do not wait for others to achieve success before pursuing their own dreams and aspirations.

According to her, Chef Dammy’s approach was not new or unprecedented as some people especially artists were inspired by others and went on to create their own success.

The mother of one advised Nigerian women to aspire to break records and achieve great things. She also urged them to support Dammy and not criticize her.



