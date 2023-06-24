Popular reality TV star and podcaster, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, has stated that because her reputation is built on her intelligence, she was not under any pressure whatsoever to get BBL surgery.

The BBNaija star asserted that her brain, not her appearance, is what defines her brand during an interview with Punch Saturday Beats.

Doyin said that she has never felt pressure to change the way she looks since she hasn’t experienced any form humiliation for being a slender woman.

“I have not faced any pressure or discrimination as a slim lady. Looks do not really matter, because my brain does everything. In my opinion, the BBL trend is fading out. My brand is not based on how I look; it is based on my intellect and what value I have to bring to the table,” she said.

Recounting her time in the BBNaija house, she also spoke on what she would do differently, she said;

“I would be more confrontational because I have now realized that it is best to confront issues at the moment so that people don’t think one is a pushover.”

She also shed light on a recent statement she made where she said that educated and uneducated people shouldn’t date;

“The chance that it will work is very slim. I think they will have communication issues. Also, educated and uneducated people do not have the same priorities. I believe education shapes how one reason, communicates, and one’s approach life.”