Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has taken to social media to warn people from referring to women in the music industry as “female artists.”

Sharing on the microblogging platform, twitter, she stated that there was no need to include the female tag when referring to them.

Teni made a bold fashion statement about being the most fashionable person in the music industry.

According to the ‘Case’ crooner, she doesn’t want to be referred just the biggest ‘female’ artist but the very best artist.

She said that she’s the overall best in everything – singing, performance and every other thing in the music industry.

Teni wrote:

“MAKE UNA COMOT THAT “FEMALE” TAG. WE ARE FU*KING ARTISTS. AND NA WE BAD PASS FOR EVERYTHING. STEEZE O, MUSIC O, PERFORMANCE, EVERYTHING.

CALL ME ANYTHING WEY YOU WAN CALL ME. UNA KNOW SEY NA ME BAD PASS.”

See her post below;