In a shocking incident that took place on June 12, 2023, in Ngelzama town, Yobe State, a 72-year-old palace guard named Manu Dogari was viciously attacked and left in a coma by the uncle of his betrothed.

The victim had visited his intended bride, Adama, and while they were engaged in a conversation, Adama’s 63-year-old uncle, Malam Adamu Sai Baba, noticed them together.

Without any warning, Sai Baba launched an assault on Dogari, striking him on the head with a hoe, which caused him to fall into a coma.

According to an eyewitness, the dispute arose when Dogari expressed his intention to marry Adama, who happened to be a widow. This decision was strongly opposed by her uncle, leading to the violent confrontation.

Despite facing disapproval from Adama’s uncle, Dogari remained determined to proceed with the marriage. Following the attack, he was immediately rushed to the Specialist Hospital in Damaturu for urgent medical treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Yobe State Command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, stated that the assault occurred in Angwa Sarki, Sabon Gari, Ngelzama.

The suspect, Sai Baba, has been apprehended, and an investigation is currently underway to gather more information about the incident.