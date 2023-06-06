Oty Pius, a man from Akwa Ibom in Nigeria, has turned to the internet seeking advice after his wife-to-be disapproved of having his younger brother live with them.

On Monday, June 5, 2023, Oty shared this on a Facebook group. He mentioned that he had formally introduced himself to his wife’s family the previous month, indicating that wedding preparations were already underway.

However, he now finds himself in a difficult situation as his fiancée has made it clear that she does not want his younger brother to be part of their lives once they are married. Seeking guidance, Oty has reached out to netizens for advice on how to handle this issue.

In his post, Oty explained that he had informed his fiancée about his family dynamics from the beginning. As the firstborn, he and his younger brother have been living together. The fiancée has been acquainted with the younger brother during their relationship. Despite this, she has now expressed her objection to his presence in their future household.

Oty is seeking suggestions on how to navigate this delicate situation.

In his post, Pius wrote:

“Please house I have a woman to marry. When I met her I told her every thing. That I am first born to my parents, so me and my last born was living together. She always see the boy. It was last month I just go for introduction now. She said she didn’t want to see that my small brother. Please what should I do?”

See the post below: