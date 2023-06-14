A Kenyan man has shared a complicated story of how his life turned upside down when he got three girls pregnant in school at the same time.

He revealed that the incident happened when he was still a student and he had to defer one academic year to take care of one of the girls.

The guy known on Twitter as @atebe_sir, while he was taking care of that one another got involved in an accident when she was in her fifth month and she lost the set of twins she was carrying.

He said the third girl who dropped out of school, disappeared with the child and he never saw either she or their baby since then.

But the climax of the incidents was when the first girl gave birth, he discovered that the child was not his.

He wrote; “I made 3 girls pregnant at the same period.

Differed for 1 academic year to take care of one of the girls.

One lost a twins pregnancy at 5 months through an accident.

One dropped out of school and disappeared till date.

The one I chose gave birth and it wasn’t my child!“