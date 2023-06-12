A man has gone to church to seek deliverance from his eating disorder. He claims to be possessed by a spirit that compels him to consume 30 to 40 fufu wraps every day.

The unnamed man made the decision to visit the church to seek spiritual support for his eating disorder since he has an insatiable urge to consume enormous quantities of the African delicacy.

In a video that was posted online, the man who thinks his issue is spiritual claimed that the spirit that lives inside of him forces him to consume over 30 akpu (fufu) wraps before he feels satisfied.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, aver_nessa wrote: “It’s an eating disorder. He needs to visit 16 a doctor/dietician not a fake pastor.”

luvly_mary_ wrote: “which kind country I find myself”

bolu_watife_00 wrote: “No be lie ooo I get one friend like that”

mathy.edwin wrote: “Why I believe that the man is truly possessed is because how can you eat 40 raps of fufu and be like this”

ajinbade wrote: “They should have tested him first, get the 30 wraps and see if he finishes them”