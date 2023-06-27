A middle-aged Nigerian man was caught on camera looking depressed in a betting shop after losing all of his money.

He played a series of games in the hopes of winning a large sum of money, but his tickets cut, leaving him heartbroken.

A video that went viral on social media first showed him looking through the tickets to see which one had entered.

He apparently spent the entire day at the betting shop, but when the games were over, he realized he had lost.

The man refused to leave and another part of the clip captured him leaning on a platform against the wall while lost in thought.

Reacting, heislime_ commented; Say NO to betting 😂😂😂

olivepraise; May God provide for everyone struggling and the needy. 😢

iamcy_rodriguez; THIS month of June has been hard to win games, SportyBet members association can relate 😭😂

pearls_calm; I understand his state as I Dey I don think tire today na Uber sure pass today

