A Nigerian woman told her beautiful love tale of how she met her partner, fell in love with him, and both engaged.

She shared a video that recounted their relationship from the moment they first met, more than six years ago, through the day he proposed to her in a beautiful location.

The young lady claimed she stuck with him throughout the years because she believed in his aspirations and saw how hard he worked to succeed.

According to her, God answered her ”king’s” prayers and he made money, so they started enjoying the soft life.

Her fiancé bought a diamond ring surprised her with a marriage proposal during an outing, and without hesitation, she said ‘Yes’.

In reaction, funny.sirgilo wrote; Awwn but the last part be say I no fit kneel down 😂😂😂

fruity_april; It doesn’t always work out like this for everyone. You stay with a struggling guy and watch him go for an already built girl when he makes it. This is some girls biggest fear.

