Popular media personality and actress, Laura Monyeazo Abebe, better known as Moet Abebe, has claimed that marriage is a “scam.”

According to the media personality, women often enter into marriage solely due to pressure from the society.

She expressed this point of view during a recent conversation with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

The actress, who disclosed that she called off her engagement due to abuse, also said she has noticed that a lot of people are getting married for the wrong reasons.

“Marriage is a scam. Women only do it because of the pressure of the society. If someone is so particular about something, maybe the person is coming from a place of knowledge or experience. I mean, they say experience is the best teacher.

“Apart from that, I noticed that a lot of people are getting married for the wrong reasons. A lot of people are doing it because of the pressure [from the society].” She said.