Chikwado Obiyor, a married man from Obazu Mbieri autonomous community in Imo State, has tragically passed away following a sexual encounter with his lover, identified as Chidinma.

The incident occurred at a guest house in their neighborhood. Chidinma, who is also married and a mother of two, slipped into a coma after the encounter and was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

Chikwado Obiyor, a father of four, did not survive the incident, and his body has been taken to a morgue. The details surrounding the cause of his death are unclear at this time.

Chidinma and her husband reside in Umuchoke Obazu, where they rented an apartment. The news of the incident has not yet reached the state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, who was contacted for further information.