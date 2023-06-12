Popular comedian, Layiwasabi prays that chef Dammy should fail if her endeavor to break the Guinness Book of Records will prevent Hilda Baci from winning.

You might remember that the Ekiti chef Dammy gained notoriety after she started a 120-hour Cook-a-Thon to break Hilda Baci’s 100-hour cooking record.

Internet users’ reactions to this have been conflicted. Some have criticized her for not coming up with an original idea and for trying to steal Hilda’s thunder, while others have shown their support.

In response, Layiwasabi said that if Chef Dammy’s endeavor would prevent Hilda from keeping her record, then let her fail.

He wrote;

“If your brand no fit talk am, My own brand fit Hence, if this attempt will take the record away from you, God will make her fail.”

