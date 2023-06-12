Popular polygamist pastor Seraki Kemmonye Seraki has stirred reactions with his recent prayer for hardworking men to be blessed with additional wives has sparked controversy among netizens.

The Botswana clergyman posted on his Facebook page, expressing his prayer that God would reward diligent men with another wife as a reward for their hard work.

The post gained attention and elicited mixed reactions from online users. Some people supported the pastor’s prayer, while others criticized it, questioning the appropriateness and fairness of such a request.

Interestingly, in a previous post on his Facebook page, Seraki Kemmonye Seraki had expressed his frustrations with the challenges of having multiple wives.

He shared an experience of an outing with his family, stating that polygamy brings chaos and drama, with no real advantage. He advised men to avoid marrying multiple wives, warning them about the potential emotional turmoil and regret associated with it.

The pastor’s conflicting viewpoints have caused further discussion and debate among netizens. Some see it as contradictory for him to discourage polygamy in one post and then pray for additional wives for hardworking men in another.

The controversial nature of the pastor’s statements has sparked conversations about cultural norms, personal choices, and the dynamics of polygamous relationships.

