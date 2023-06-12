Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie eulogizes actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie amidst their family drama.

Since they began posting clips of their daily life on social media, actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin have become the targets of Rita Edochie’s online dragging.

In the midst of the argument, the seasoned actress revealed that May Edochie had maintained her composure throughout the turmoil since her parents raised her well.

Rita continued by saying that May is still suffering the loss of her son, Kambilichukwu, but she is resilient and that the drama king and drama devil will soon stop talking.

Rita Edochie wrote;

“My darling daughter, Queen May Yul-Edochie is silent because she came from a home and not a hut and she is well brought up.

She is still grieving but she is strong. Drama king and drama Dev*l will soon shut up, trust me”.

See her post below;