At the recently held music concert Afronation in Portugal where popular Afrobeats superstar singer Ayo Balogun, better known as WizKid, made an appearance, he caused a stir at the event after being asked out by a fan.

A video of the incident quickly went viral on Twitter.

During his performance, while singing one of his favourite songs, a fan near the stage expressed her love for the singer. In a heartfelt response, Wizkid told her that he loves her too, as he was about to continue his performance, an unknown lady, said something to Wizkid. He repeated her words aloud, asking if she was saying she wanted to go home with him.

The lady confirmed this, but Wizkid politely turned her down, saying that it might not be possible tonight or perhaps the next day. He mentioned that he already had two of his girlfriends accompanying him whom he would be taking home.

