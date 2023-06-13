US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington is of the opinion that men should not be with one woman.

He shared this in an interview on ‘The Honest Bunch Podcast’

According to Speed Darlington, men are supposed to be with many women as being with one woman was tough.

The music star also stated that women should be open to Polygamy.

“We (men) are not supposed to be with one woman. There is so much temptation in cheating with one. The temptation is great. We dey force ourselves with this race of one woman.

“Africa sef normally, black race, we lack the race of one woman. I am hoping she (lover) will be open to polygamy. That way there is no cheating. I am not outside embarrassing you.” He said.

