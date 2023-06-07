Rev. Fr. Oluoma, a clergyman in Nigeria, has expressed his concern that churches have transformed worship into a form of entertainment.

During a recent sermon at his church, Fr. Oluoma highlighted the exorbitant fees charged by gospel singers for short performances in churches.

He specifically mentioned the popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, who reportedly demands up to 10 million naira for a church performance.

The clergyman criticized the high costs associated with inviting artists to minister in churches, stating that it places a financial burden on church members.

He acknowledged the need to compensate artists for their services but questioned the excessive amounts being charged.

“We have made religious worship expensive. If I have to bring Mercy Chinwo here to sing, how much will I have to pay? How much do you think she will charge? 10 million naira. Then I will have to collect the money from church members to pay her.

These are the tragedies we have brought into the church. An artist will come to the church to minister for 10 million or 5 million, and that’s too much. I’m not against paying her; you must pay her because you invited her.” He said.