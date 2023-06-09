Poju Oyemade, the Senior Pastor of The Covenant Nation and Convener, The Platform Nigeria, has faulted claims by Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma that Popular singer, Mercy Chinwo charges to sing at churches.

It could be recalled that the Catholic priest in the Abuja Archdiocese, recently lashed out at gospel musicians who demand huge payments to perform in a place of worship.

Using Mercy as a case of study, the man of God claimed that she might be charging N10m to minister at worship centres.

Reacting to this, Poju Oyemade faulted Rev. Fr. Oluoma’s claim as he reveals that Mercy Chinwo didn’t charge to sing at his church.

He said: “Mercy Chinwo sang at our service at Lekki last Sunday and the honorarium we gave was at our discretion. She made NO formal charges.”

