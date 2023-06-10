In the Eruemukohwarien community of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, a widow named Mary and her son, Prince, tragically lost their lives due to electrocution caused by an 11 KVA high-tension cable owned by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

Eyewitnesses reported that the old and weakened cable broke on the roof of a market stall, leading to Mary’s attempt to save her son, resulting in a fatal electric shock.

The broken cable caused a fire that engulfed the victims, leaving the entire community in mourning.This incident is not the first of its kind in the Eruemukohwarien community, as less than a year ago, three others lost their lives to electrocution in the same area.

Residents of the community are now demanding that the BEDC replace the outdated cables instead of resorting to temporary solutions. Currently, the cable responsible for the tragic deaths is still lying on the ground. Concerns have been raised about the old and obsolete nature of the BEDC cables, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul to prevent such incidents in the future.

Chief Kingsley Emomate, the Secretary General of the community, expressed deep sadness over the recurring tragedies and made a heartfelt appeal to the BEDC. He urged the company to replace the outdated cables in the community, emphasizing the devastating loss of lives and the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.