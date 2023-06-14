A minor women drama followed during Tajudeen Abbas, the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives swearing-in.

The lawmaker’s second wife was standing behind him as he took the oath of office when the first wife stormed the podium and pushed her away.

The moment the first wife mounted the stage and pushed the second wife to the side as she took her place behind her husband is captured in a viral video on social media.

After the first wife replaced the second, a man who was watching when the incident happened could be seen speaking softly to her.

The drama had been noticed by some netizens and has set tongues wagging on social media.

Watch the video below;

https://twitter.com/instablog9ja/status/1668735662055383045?t=46toudQS1CXl7Q7ZiTFsMA&s=19