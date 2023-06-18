Davido Adeleke, a well-known singer, asserts that the most beautiful girls in Nigeria are from Imo State, the birthplace of his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

He stated this while appearing as a guest on the Drink Champs podcast, which is co-hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN.

During the interview, Davido was asked about the location of the most beautiful girls in Nigeria. In response, he stated that wherever his wife comes from is where you can find the most gorgeous girls in the country.

He says, “The most beautiful girls in Nigeria are from Imo State, where my wife is from. Wherever my wife is from, that’s where the most beautiful girls are.”

In other news, Popular Nigerian controversial rapper, Speed Darlington laments after he filled 2,000 naira worth of gas and it finished in a month.

The US-based music star who has apparently returned to Nigeria lamented over his gas situation.

According to Darlington, he had filled his gas cylinder with two thousand naira only for it to finish very quickly.