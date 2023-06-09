A TikTok video, shared by @olamilekanojay, showcased the remarkable ability of a devoted mother who effortlessly carried her three young triplets simultaneously.

Initially, she skillfully wrapped two of the children onto her back using a single piece of fabric. Then, she adeptly utilized a baby carrier to secure her third child in front, creating a secure and balanced arrangement.

The video captured the adorable sight of the three baby girls, adorned with charming pink bow-like head ties, peacefully sleeping, oblivious to the attention they received from admirers.

Onlookers couldn’t help but marvel at the mother’s incredible capability to effortlessly carry her trio of little ones. Their voices were filled with admiration and wonder as they commended her for her strength and multitasking skills.

Netizens praised the mother as a resilient and formidable woman, while others marveled at the blessings and rarity of having triplets.

@Salma said: ”I think this lady can solve Nigerian problems… Mom of all nations”.

@Aderibigbe Kemi said: “God bless them for you; you will eat the fruit of your labour, IJMN”.

@distinct.897 said: “Motherhood is not easy. May God help you”.

@Ada Asamma said: “I tap into the beautiful blessing ijn Amen, triplets boys”.

@EstherEniyandunni said: “This is amazing; | pray that God, in his infinite mercy, provides all the resources needed to take care of these beautiful gifts for you in Jesus’ mighty”.

@user26160360800 said: “SuSupermom.been struggling with my twins, but now they are grown-up girls”

Watch the video below: