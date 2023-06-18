A video circulating on social media shows a mother of three surprising her son by replacing his lost school bag with a sack of cement as a lesson in responsibility.

The frustrated mother explains that her son has repeatedly lost his school bag in previous sessions, and she has always replaced it without hesitation.

In an effort to make him more aware of the importance of taking care of his belongings, she decided to take a different approach this time.

Instead of buying him another expensive backpack, she got him a sack made of cement, which would still serve the purpose of holding his books but at a lower cost in case he loses it again.

The young boy, visibly upset, expresses his distress at the prospect of going to school with a cement sack instead of his usual stylish backpack. The video captures him crying and sharing his concerns about the potential embarrassment he may face.

The mother, unmoved by his reaction, humorously suggests that he can take the matter to court if he dislikes his new bag, emphasizing the need for him to learn a lesson about responsibility.

