Nigerian street hip-hop artiste, Small Doctor, has stated that his colleague, Oluwatosin Ajibade better known as Mr Eazi, is the richest person he has ever met.

He made this disclosure during his appearance as a guest on the latest episode of the Echoo Room podcast, hosted by media personality, Quincy Jonze.

When asked about what he thought of Afrobeats superstar, Davido, who is regarded as one of Nigeria’s richest musicians, he stated that he has met Davido and even refers to him as the “richest,” but he still believes Mr Eazi to be the “richest.”

In his words;

“The richest person I have ever met is Mr Eazi. My perception is that he has money. It’s not even just having money, he has resources.

“I have met Davido. I call David ‘Richest’. If he hears ‘Richest’, he knows that it is Small Doctor. David is ‘Richest’ but Eazi is the richest person I have ever met.”

