In a recent video shared on the Facebook page of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the ministry, made a shocking revelation about an alleged attempt to poison him by his former cook.

Mbaka stated that he received this information through a vision from God. The video captured the cleric delivering his sermon during one of the church’s programs.

During his address, the outspoken clergyman emphasized that God unveils the future through visions, allowing people to witness and comprehend what lies ahead.

He said, ”There was a time I had one cook; I was waiting on the Lord in the temple. I was with the Blessed Sacrament from the night till morning. I wanted to go out, but the Holy Spirit told me it was not yet time.

”It was getting to 6 pm in the evening, and I then wanted to open the Chapel; the Holy Spirit showed me a vision where my cook ran in from a meeting, where they promised him a certain amount of money they would give him if he could put something in my food. They promised him all sorts of things. The Holy Spirit revealed everything that transpired in that meeting up to the time the cook opened the gate.

”The Holy Spirit brought me back to consciousness when he was about to enter the door. I woke up and shouted, ‘Jesus, where is the person I just saw now?’

“The Holy Spirit asked to hold him off before he entered the kitchen.

”The cook greeted me, ‘Father, good evening,’ unlike me, I would have hailed him back. I just stared at him. I asked him, ‘Where are you coming from?’ He muttered.

”Where are you coming from? Where have you been? What did they ask you to do? When are you starting to execute the assignment given to you? When are you going to poison me? I asked him.

”Those words sent shivers down his spine. He knelt and said he was sorry and that it was the devil’s work. He said they promised to pay him only when he completed the assignment.

Then I asked my people to bring out all his belongings and sent him packing. I told him that he couldn’t kill me.”