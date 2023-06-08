A viral video of popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as, Naira Marley’s daughter bragging about his wealth has sparked reactions on social media.

In the trending clip, the 8-year-old boasts about her father’s wealth, stating that he’s richer than the fathers of all her peers.

The young girl advises others not to get too excited when their fathers make money because it cannot surpass her father’s wealth.

She said;

“My dad is richer than any of your dads. So watch out because my dad is richer than any of your dads. So don’t be too excited. I bet the first time your dad had 100 pounds, you were very excited. Don’t be too excited. My dad has more money.”

Watch her speak below;