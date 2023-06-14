Renowned singer, Davido, recently shared his perspective on how fame has both positive and negative impacts on his life.

In a recent interview, Davido acknowledged that he appreciates the advantages that come with fame. However, he also shed light on the adverse effects it has on his children and loved ones.

While fame grants him access to many privileges, it also brings about stress and encroachment on his private life and that of his family. For instance, his sister had to make the difficult decision of relocating her children from their school due to the attention they received as his nieces and nephews.

The way people treated them became uncomfortable, prompting the need for a change. As a result, they now attend different schools where their connection to Davido is not widely known. Even Davido’s own daughter faced bullying at school simply because of her relation to him.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;