Nigerian media personality, Rene, has taken to Twitter to express her deep dissatisfaction with her dog devouring all her underwear.

Rene made this disclosure on the micro-blogging platform while responding to a tweet inquiring about how people dispose of their old undies.

“How do you guys dispose old underwear?” the tweet inquired.

In her reply, Rene revealed that her dog efficiently disposes of her panties by devouring them, specifically targeting the crotch area.

Sharing her frustration over her dog’s behavior, Rene disclosed that her furry companion eagerly pounces on her underwear the moment she takes them off.

She wrote:

“Right now it’s peanut. He has eaten all my pants! Every single one. He eats just the crotch and leaves the rest. Oloshi ni Aja yen.

That dog is a bastard! As soon as I remove the pant he’s eating it. He doesn’t even like old one, na the fresh one from lagos heat he likes. I’m tired Walahi. I don’t have pant again.”

Reacting to this, @sir_eji reacted: “Sorry to laugh but the Lagos heat part cracked me tf up. Are you sure your Dog is not someone that picked money on the floor in Lagos Island and turned to a dog?”

@letiny_ stated: “Lol. My Cece did this when she was very young. It’s only the one that has your scent that she’ll chew.”

@fareeda_Ahmed_Q said: “See cute dog! You want to spoil his brand and market😂😂😂😂”

