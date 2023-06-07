Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana and his wife, Ebinna Iyiegbu are celebrating their 15th traditional wedding anniversary today, May 7.

To mark their special day, the club owner took to his Instagram page to share loved-up photos of himself and his Queen.

In his caption, Obi Cubana revealed that he and his wife have grown.

According to him, he has peace with his wife and he is happy.

The proud husband went on to express gratitude to the mother of his children. He also affirmed his love for her.

In his words;

“Cheers to the woman I married 15yrs ago!

We have grown!

I have peace!

I am happy to be her!! My heart is at peace with you, forever! Thank you, for EVERYTHING! I love you @lush_eby. Traditional marriage, 15yrs ago this date”.



