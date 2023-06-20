Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has continued to reveal the details about her struggle with mental health.

The Nollywood actress, who has become a proud advocate for mental health issues, recently recounted during one of her outreach events how she used to destroy property in her house.

According to the mother of four, at some point she and her husband didn’t own any property because she would always destroy it during her crazy episodes.

In her words;

“To be frank if the disorder that I have been battling with didn’t sufficiently disgrace me to the point that it has, chances are I won’t be here championing it.

My psychiatrist was my biggest nightmare, I wish I could kill him because it was him for the first time after years of man!c episodes, after years of violence, it was from his mouth I heard the name of what was wrong with me and I was pained.

I felt an ugly experience in Enugu in the Rit Hotel where I smashed everything, wrecked the whole hotel, and reduced everything that my family had to only what we were wearing. I went untreated.

Two years we came to Asaba and I had another man!c. This time I wrecked the whole house. It was a habit, at some point we didn’t have house properties because it was only a matter of months before I wreck it.

He took me to FDAH and after some days, he came and gave me the verdict, the diagnosis. I didn’t like taking drugs so I flushed them down the toilet when they discharged me. I had another relapse and they put me back in the hospital”.

Watch her speak below: