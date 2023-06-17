A Nigerian woman has accused her husband of being disappointing in the bedroom while still having mistresses.

She explained how she found out he was cheating on her after discovering some deleted folders on his phone.

The distraught wife claimed she took some photos with his phone and asked for it so she could retrieve them.

She accidentally deleted one of his photos, so she went to the bin to restore them back to the images folder and saw many pictures of him with different women.

She took to the anonymous messaging platform, NGL to cry out about the discovery and wondered how someone who could not satisfy her in bed was doing that for other women.

According to the woman, it hurt so much because she remained faithful despite his shortcomings.

She wrote; “I took pics with my husbands phone told him to unlock it so I can get my pics n he did, I mistakenly deleted a picture I liked so I had go to recycling bin to get it back.

I saw nxkvd pics of my husband with his mistresses, screenshoted chats. Someone who doesn’t satisfy me yet, I’ve been faithful.”