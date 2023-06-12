Nigerian singer, Davido has revealed why he decided to create an album for his fans rather than the one in memory of his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

He revealed this while speaking in an interview with Million Dollar Worth of Game Podcast on Monday.

According to him, he had to be strong for his wife and late son’s mother, Chioma and the world at large.

Davido also revealed that he believes his son and mother are dancing in heaven.

The singer concluded by stating that it takes the grace of God for him to stay strong.

In his words;

“I looked at myself in the mirror and I said, bruh, apart from me just being about me I know I have many people who love me, many people who are depending on me, my son up there is looking at me, he wouldn’t want me to be like.

“Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.

“A lot of people thought we are going to drop the album and there is just going to be a lot of sad, men we gave them bangers on bangers.

“My son is dancing, my mum is dancing in heaven. So that people can see that it is possible. Not that I wish it on anybody, I would never wish it on my enemy, do you understand?.

“But to be able to stand up again and be able to work. It’s only God, you can’t tell me anything, it’s only God.”

ALSO READ: “He is still a virgin” – Lady whose uncle is mentally unstable seeks a wife for him