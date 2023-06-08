A Nigerian woman who had been unable to conceive for several years has joyfully shared her testimony after miraculously giving birth to quintuplets.

The story was shared on Facebook by Nancy Chris, who explained that the woman had been childless for nine years and had been fervently praying for the blessing of children.

To her great surprise and delight, God answered her prayers by blessing her with five babies at once.

Nancy Chris wrote: “I am bringing you mostly testimonies today. She has been waiting to have her own child for 9 years, turns out God gave her 5 kids at a stretch. Only God could do this!! And for those waiting to have their own kids, God shall provide it IJN.”

Reacting to the post, Odeh Modesta Chukwudi wrote: “May God do it for all mother’s trying to conceive Amen.

Please patronise us . We sell beautiful baby beddings such a s baby beds, nursing pillows, baby head pillows and bedspreads.”

Successful Ochuko Ahwe said: “Wow! Five bundle of joy..

Congratulations to the family,God bless and keep you safe for them..

One thing for sure is that God is still in business of doing good, there is never a lateness in God.

Our hope should remain alive no matter how hard it is😁😁☑️☑️…”

See the post below: