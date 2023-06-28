Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has taken to social media to praise his lovely second wife, Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie referred to his wife as Ijele Odogwu and stated that she is his paddy for life.

“My paddy for life”.

Yul Edochie further revealed that he and Judy have wrapped up their latest movie production, which was executively produced by Judy.

The couple, who have been receiving hate and criticism from netizens over their publicized relationship, seems to be waxing stronger by the day.

