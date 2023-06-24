A woman from the United States claims her page was hacked after she messaged a blog on social media to reveal she’s pregnant for Afrobeats star Davido.

Ninatheelite, an Instagram user from the United States, allegedly DMed the blog to announce her pregnancy for the musician.

Screenshots of messages she allegedly sent to the blog have surfaced online, showing her informing the blog of the news.

When the blogger demanded for proof of her pregnancy, she supposedly sent him an appointment scheduled for Wednesday 21st June for abortion.

However, Nina released a PSA saying that the messages weren’t sent by her as her account had been hacked.

She wrote:

“My page was hacked! Anything posted, texted, messaged, or typed was not me in the past 12-18 hours”

See the posts below: