Popular Nightlife king, actor and singer, Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemolee, has revealed that his parents’ separation almost ruined him and his sister’s lives.

He said their parents separated when they were still young, emphasizing that he had to finance himself and his sister’s education.

The singer revealed this in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

He said, “I saw myself and my sister through school. They [our parents] separated at a point when they could have damaged our lives.

“My parents were well-to-do. I mean, I went to one of the best schools at that time. But they left us all of a sudden.”

Yhemolee said last year he reunited his parents during his mum’s birthday and even took them clubbing.

He said they were on good terms now.