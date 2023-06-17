Popular Nigerian Chef, Chef Dammy, has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding her recent cooking marathon, she has come forward to clarify the source of funding for the event and dismiss rumors implicating her pastor.

Responding to the assertion, Chef Dammy released a statement on her official Twitter handle, stating that her pastor and members of her church were the financial support behind the event.

She stressed that she was just the face of the church’s attempt and was not directly involved in the funding process.

“People always criticize about the money coming in, but they don’t ask about the money that was used to start up the whole program,” Dammy stated.

“This program was fully funded by my pastor and a few members of the church. I was not involved in anything. The only thing I did in everything was to cook. I was just the face of the church,” she said.

Addressing the rumors surrounding her pastor’s involvement in the proceeds from the cooking marathon, Chef Dammy categorically denied the allegations.

“As a matter of fact, all the money that came in for me is not yet up to the money that was used to set up everything. And more than half of the supposed money that came in is still in my personal account. So ongoing rumors about my pastor should please cease,” Dammy explained.