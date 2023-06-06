Popular Nollywood actor Ayo Olaiya was astonished as his wife surprises him with a brand new Lexus car.

The movie star took to his verified Instagram page to share a video which captured the moment the actor received the car gift.

In the video he shared on his page, the Yoruba movie actor was seen being led into a compound where the car was parked.

Upon seeing the nice ride which was adorned with gift ribbon to demonstrate that it was a gift to him.

He stood, confused and stunned over the extravagant gift his wife had given him.

Sharing the video he captioned:

“My God has done it again! My Queen has done it again! Adunimi, you have proven your love in all ramifications. From the depth of my heart, I say thank you for this wonderful gift, my love. I will continue to promise you my undying love”.

Watch the video below;