Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija season 7, also known as Jeoma Josephina Otabor, is currently in Ghana and has recently discussed the reasons behind her decision to end her romantic involvement with fellow housemate Groovy.

According to Phyna, she learned from some of her co-housemates after the show that Groovy had only pursued a relationship with her in the house due to her strong and intelligent gameplay. She discovered that he was actually in love with someone else.

Phyna further explained that upon discovering this, she decided to go along with the situation, but initially, she had genuinely developed feelings for Groovy.

In her words:

“My relationship with Groovy was genuine till i found out he liked someone else but stuck with me because 1 was strong so i got smart and played my game”

Phyna’s statement has elicited various reactions from internet users, with some questioning her honesty, while her fans have remained steadfast in their support for her.

Watch the video below: