Well-known Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, who recently took home the best actress award for her outstanding performance in a comic movie at the AMVCA, took to social media today to shower her father with love and admiration on his birthday.

In a touching tribute, the talented actress foreground her father’s remarkable attributes and the invaluable life lessons he has imparted to her.

Bimbo, known for her incredible performances in several Nollywood movies, expressed how her father has always been supporting her resolutely, even as she has grown into adulthood.

She lay emphasis on his influential role in molding her and her siblings into individuals with admirable qualities and a compassionate outlook on life.

To commemorate the special occasion, the”Breaded Life” star referred to her as father as”My Superhero” while sharing a heartwarming video collage featuring special moments of the father-daughter duo captured at different stages of their lives.

She wrote;

“A hero without an Ego, there’s hardly any. If I could pause the whole world to celebrate you, I most definitely will. My super hero, My very own Superman, Spider-Man, Batman all in one…”

Watch the video below;