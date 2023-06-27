Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong has celebrated legendary popstar, Michael Jackson.

She did this via her Instagram page

Sharing a photo of the late musician, the Born-again actress revealed that although it’s been 14 Years since he died, his love is still felt deeply.

Professing her love for him, Moesha Boduong stated that she wish to see Michael Jackson in heaven when she pass on.

She wrote!

“He passed away 14years ago and his love is still felt deeply .I love him soo much and my wish is to meet him in heaven when I pass on”

See her post below:

