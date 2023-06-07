Nigerian musician, Ayra Starr has sparked discussions with a video of her vibing to her new song “Alone.”

The video captures Ayra Starr in a studio, accompanied by her brother, as she joyfully vibed to her latest music.

Interestingly, Ayra Starr appears to be makeup-free in the video, which has prompted various reactions from internet users regarding her natural facial appearance.

Reacting to the video: michjosh47 wrote: “Nah makeup Dey make this girl fine, let’s say the truth.”

tedz_barry commented: “I no even recognize am.” _lexdgreat: “My own na sey… Everything she touch or do dey enter ❤️.

stf_xaint_ stated: “This girl no even fine at all.”

_thanee said: “Be like Ayra rent don expire, banger on banger!”

bigsuccey reacted: “Who is this boy they don snatch my baby ooh .”

4ktsavage__ commented: “So that’s why she left me at home For the studio ‍♀️.”

drixyp2355 reacted: “If nah upcoming artist sing this , them go say nah rubbish wetin be this nah .”

tessys_queen said: “See why too much make up no good.” dy_berryy: “She looks far different .”

dannyfhundz129 commented: “@ayrastarr head be like trust wallet shield.”

