Nigerian musician, Ayra Starr has sparked discussions with a video of her vibing to her new song “Alone.”
The video captures Ayra Starr in a studio, accompanied by her brother, as she joyfully vibed to her latest music.
Interestingly, Ayra Starr appears to be makeup-free in the video, which has prompted various reactions from internet users regarding her natural facial appearance.
Reacting to the video: michjosh47 wrote: “Nah makeup Dey make this girl fine, let’s say the truth.”
tedz_barry commented: “I no even recognize am.” _lexdgreat: “My own na sey… Everything she touch or do dey enter ❤️.
stf_xaint_ stated: “This girl no even fine at all.”
_thanee said: “Be like Ayra rent don expire, banger on banger!”
bigsuccey reacted: “Who is this boy they don snatch my baby ooh .”
4ktsavage__ commented: “So that’s why she left me at home For the studio ♀️.”
drixyp2355 reacted: “If nah upcoming artist sing this , them go say nah rubbish wetin be this nah .”
tessys_queen said: “See why too much make up no good.” dy_berryy: “She looks far different .”
dannyfhundz129 commented: “@ayrastarr head be like trust wallet shield.”
Watch the video below:
