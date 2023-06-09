Popular street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has berated Small Doctor for describing him as his ‘boy’ and rubbishing his personality.

This comes after Small Doctor said, in a recent interview, how he had attempted unsuccessfully to change Portable’s loutish behavior.

Small Doctor had described Portable as his boy and noted that he and Portable have known each other before he hit fame.

“Egbon adugbo. Dem wan use me trend, na so dem dey do. Past glory people. Sit down there dey play, no worry. You cannot run my race; Egbon Adugbo wey dey beg for money still dey advice me.

Portable who reacted to this berated Small Doctor for trying to use him to trend. He added that Small Doctor has bleached his skin to look fair while he, Portable, keeps bagging ambassador deals.

He wrote:

“Collect my $100. Egbon Adugbo don body wash finish, wetin e con burn. All body don burn finish. Black is beauty, African mafia. Continue bleaching while I get ambassadorial deals. na you dey buy cream, na me dem dey give ambassador. Na you dey do fashion,” he said.