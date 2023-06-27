In a viral video on social media, an official of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) was captured dancing on an electric pole while disconnecting power supply in a residential neighborhood.

The unexpected display of enthusiasm and dance moves by the official has elicited a combination of hilarious reactions and cautionary appeals from viewers.

The video shows the PHCN official climbing the electric pole to disconnect the high tension wires of residents, all while dancing to the music of popular Nigerian singer Joeboy playing in the background.

With a joyful expression on his face, he synchronized his movements with the rhythm of the music, creating an entertaining sight.

Social media users quickly seized upon the video, sharing humorous comments and speculating about the reason behind the official’s seemingly jubilant behavior.

One user jokingly suggested that he might have been sent to disconnect power supply from his ex-girlfriend, which drew laughter from many viewers.

