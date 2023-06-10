A video online has sparked hilarious reactions as a pastor’s wife spanked a bridesmaid during a wedding ceremony.

In the video, the bridesmaid, who was dancing, attracted the attention of onlookers due to her inappropriate dance moves.

The pastor’s wife swiftly intervened, calling the lady back to order by giving her a light spank.

Netizens have responded to the video, acknowledging the inappropriateness of the bridesmaid’s behavior and expressing support for the pastor’s wife’s actions in reining her in.

@olatunrush said: “Which is unacceptable? The dance or d spanking? Me thinks it’s d dance. The spanking is very scriptural”

@kennmarks07 commented: “That should be mummy GO”

@Ritaelendu1 said: “Wahala 🤣🤣🤣”

@Youngestolowe stated: “The chief usher pulling the groom out of every possible temptation 😂”

@daudutemitope3 wrote: “It’s outrageous but she was brought to order,some people forget that they are in functions and need to control their excess”

@adiatu_olanre93 stated: “She wants to impress the groom but what she is carrying is nothing compared to the bride”

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/damiadenuga/status/1667568567083040769?s=46&t=2wmEJb6MoyiOZ3n7EjT7AA