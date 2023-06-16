After 12 years of waiting, a Nigerian couple welcomed a set of triplets, two boys and a girl.

Dr. Ada Ujaligwa, the man’s older sister, revealed the happy news on June 15, 2023, the triplets’ first birthday.

She shared cute studio photos from the kids’ first birthday with the caption;

“I have a GREAT TESTIMONY to give before the congregation of God’s people on my wall. I am in tears. This is my triplet. The first set of triplets in my whole family. I waited for one year to share them with you,” she wrote.

They were born 15th June 2022 to my gorgeous younger brother and his wonderful wife after 12 years of marriage and so many tears of TTC. Both families supporting the couple in every way. And last year it pleased God to bless them with 3 beautiful children…. Not 1, not 2 but 3. Not all boys, not all girls but 2 whole boys and 1 whole girl.

It is their first birthday today and I am so overwhelmed with tremendous unquantifiable gratitude to God. Who is like unto you…. Ohhhh God who is like unto you…. Oh my God…. Amongst all the gods, Father who is like you???? ….. Glorious in Holiness…. Fearful in Praises…. Doing wonders Alleluia

If you are a TTC couple…. Use this testimony and let it give you strength and hope. Weeping may endure through the night, but superfluous joy comes in the morning. Thank you Holy Trinity in one God. Chineke Daalu oooooo.”