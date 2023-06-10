A Nigerian mother has sparked reactions with her unique approach to feeding her baby.

In a video shared on TikTok, the mother can be seen making earnest efforts to get her baby to eat. However, the unconventional method of feeding the baby elicited hilarious reactions from netizens.

In the video, the mother placed the food in her hand and lifted it towards the baby’s mouth, using her other hand to gently guide the food into the baby’s mouth.

The video captured the attention of viewers, who responded with a mix of surprise, amusement, and humor to the mother’s innovative feeding technique.

@Sibongile Hlatshw843 said: “Why’s she doing that 😳”

@Thandie Bae wrote: “Some of us we grew up like this ☺️☺️🤣🤣🤣”

@tweety ❤️ reacted: “My mom and my lil brother everyday😩😂😂”

@user7138807505973 commented: “If your child dsnt eat this method works… But I can never stick around, will have to go for a walk and come back when they done”

@Faithomondi❤️ stated: “I remember my mum doing this to my brother 😂after this he will fall into deep sleep😂”

@Nomsa said: “Am definitely going to do this to my 1yr daughter cz she do like eating”

@N.M stated: “only a true Mother will understand this method of eating I must say it is the last option 😂”

@Anne said: “my mum did this to me n little brother 🤣 it worked all the time”

@Penelope Smanga Moah said: “she looks defeated yazi ukhathele shame”

@AG commented: “this reminds me of my mom😂😂she used to do this with my sister’s babies”

